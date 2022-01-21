ZimVie Spinoff: 12 Things for Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Stock Investors to Know

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) is preparing for a ZimVie spinoff with a new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

Let’s break down everything traders of ZBH stock need to know about that below.

First off, note that ZimVie is the dental and spine business of Zimmer Biomet.

Today’s news includes a Form 10 registration statement with the SEC.

This is in connection to the ZimVie spinoff plans.

As such, it includes financial data for the business.

It also contains details on ZimVie’s business, as well as its strategy, and other legal disclosures.

The current spinoff plans for ZimVie are an evolution of an announcement from back in February 2021.

At that time, Zimmer Biomet made its plans for “a new independent, publicly traded company to optimize resource allocation and drive toward market leadership, ” known.

According to the company, these plans are going well with it expecting them to reach completion in the first quarter of 2022.

Zimmer Biomet also intends to provide further details of the deal during an Investor Day presentation.

This is set to take place on Feb. 7, 2022, and will last from 11:00 a.m. to 3: 00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Leaders of ZimVie will host this event and will go over a variety of topics.

Among them are “addressable market opportunity, financial outlook, business strategy, and the broader organizations supporting these businesses.”

ZBH stock is down slightly as of Friday afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

