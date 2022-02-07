Markets
ZimVie Provides 2022 Outlook

(RTTNews) - ZimVie, the intended standalone, publicly traded entity to be spun off from Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH), has provided 2022 financial outlook.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2022, ZimVie expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.10 to $2.30, revenue of $1.0 billion.

Zimmer Biomet announced in February 2021 its intent to form a new independent, publicly traded company. The transaction process remains on track, with ZimVie's first day of trading as a standalone entity anticipated on March 1, 2022.

