ZimVie Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results on February 26, 2025

ZimVie Inc. will announce Q4 and 2024 financial results on February 26, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

ZimVie Inc., a leader in the dental market, announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024 after market close on February 26, 2025. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day, and interested participants are encouraged to register online ahead of time. ZimVie, based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, offers a wide range of products for dental procedures, including implants and digital solutions, aiming to enhance dental restoration outcomes and improve patient confidence. More information can be found on their website and social media platforms.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the upcoming financial results for Q4 and full-year 2024 indicates transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The scheduled conference call allows for direct engagement with management, promoting shareholder relations and fostering investor confidence.

As a leader in the dental market, ZimVie's ongoing commitment to developing comprehensive solutions may strengthen its market position and appeal to potential customers.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial outlook or expectations for 2024, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's growth prospects.

FAQ

When will ZimVie announce its financial results for 2024?

ZimVie will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024 on February 26, 2025.

What time is the ZimVie conference call scheduled?

The ZimVie conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 26, 2025.

How can I listen to the ZimVie conference call?

Interested listeners can register online to join the ZimVie conference call on February 26, 2025.

Where is ZimVie headquartered?

ZimVie is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, focusing on dental market solutions.

What types of products does ZimVie offer?

ZimVie offers a comprehensive portfolio of dental implants, biomaterials, and digital workflow solutions for tooth replacement and restoration.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ZIMV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $ZIMV stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental market, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024 after market close on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.





Those interested in listening to the conference call should





register online here





. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available at





investor.zimvie.com











About ZimVie







ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental market that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. From its headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and additional facilities around the globe, ZimVie works to improve smiles, function, and confidence in daily life by offering comprehensive tooth replacement solutions, including trusted dental implants, biomaterials, and digital workflow solutions. As a worldwide leader in this space, ZimVie is committed to advancing clinical science and technology foundational to restoring daily life. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at





www.ZimVie.com





. Follow @ZimVie on





Twitter





,





Facebook





,





LinkedIn





, or





Instagram





.







Media Contact Information:









ZimVie







Grace Flowers • Grace.Flowers@ZimVie.com





(561) 319-6130







Investor Contact Information:









Gilmartin Group LLC







Webb Campbell •





Webb@gilmartinir.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.