ZimVie Inc. Enters Strategic Distribution Agreement with Osstem Implant to Expand Presence in China’s Dental Implant Market

ZimVie and Osstem Implant establish a strategic agreement to enhance dental implant distribution in China.

ZimVie Inc. has announced a strategic distribution agreement with Osstem Implant Co., Ltd. to enhance its presence in China's growing dental implant market, which exceeds 10 million units annually. This partnership allows Osstem, the leading dental implant provider in China with extensive distribution channels and a strong commitment to clinical education, to have exclusive commercial responsibility for ZimVie's implant systems in the country. The collaboration is aimed at providing a broader product selection for customers and underscores ZimVie’s focus on innovation and customer experience in the dental implant sector. Both companies expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and its potential to improve dental care for both professionals and patients in China.

$ZIMV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $ZIMV stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ZIMV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZIMV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ZIMV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $19.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $10.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 David Saxon from Needham set a target price of $23.0 on 02/27/2025

Full Release



PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental implant market, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with Osstem Implant Co., Ltd. (“Osstem Implant”), a leading dental solutions provider specializing in high-quality implants and integrated dental technologies globally. The agreement expands ZimVie’s global presence to further penetrate the large, growing Chinese implant market—estimated at greater than 10 million units annually



1



—and enhance customer access to its innovative implant portfolio.





Osstem Implant is the market-leading provider of dental implants in China, with broad, established distribution channels. Since entering the Chinese market in 2006, Osstem has built a robust presence in over 90 cities and conducts nearly 500 clinical training sessions annually. This commitment to education, combined with high-quality products and extensive clinical validation, has earned Osstem strong trust among dental professionals and enabled the company to build a reliable and expansive distribution network. Under the agreement, Osstem Implant will have the exclusive commercial responsibility for ZimVie implant systems within the growing Chinese market, providing greater product selection for its vast customer base.





"Partnering with Osstem, a respected leader known for exceptional service and a strong portfolio of high-quality products, presents a superior opportunity for ZimVie to expand and grow in the Chinese market," said Vafa Jamali, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of ZimVie.





“We are excited to partner with ZimVie, a company with outstanding clinical expertise and technological excellence,” said Michael Kim, Head of Osstem Implant’s China operations. “This collaboration allows us to offer more choices to our dental customers and patients. Through our strong clinical education system and extensive sales network, we will continue working to ensure that more dentists and patients benefit from high-quality implant treatments.”





The agreement reflects the strength and differentiation of ZimVie's premium implants, which are designed for precision, esthetics, and durability. It underscores the company’s commitment to innovation, global expansion, and its vision of creating great customer experiences to become the preferred dental implant brand for clinicians and patients worldwide.







1. National Conference on Oral Implantology; Qianzhan Industrial Research Institute









About ZimVie







ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental implant market that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. From its headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and additional facilities around the globe, ZimVie works to improve smiles, function, and confidence in daily life by offering comprehensive tooth replacement solutions, including trusted dental implants, biomaterials, and digital workflow solutions. As a worldwide leader in this space, ZimVie is committed to advancing clinical science and technology foundational to restoring daily life. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at





www.ZimVie.com





. Follow @ZimVie on





Twitter





,





Facebook





,





LinkedIn





, or





Instagram





.







About Osstem Implant







Founded in South Korea in 1997 by a dentist, Osstem Implant has grown into the world’s largest dental implant manufacturer and the top dental company in the Asia-Pacific region. With 37 overseas subsidiaries in 33 countries and distribution in over 90 countries, Osstem delivers high-quality products and integrated dental solutions. The company is committed to contributing to better human health by enabling dentists to provide better treatment through bold investments in R&D, extensive clinical validation, and ongoing education programs.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning ZimVie’s expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see ZimVie’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in ZimVie’s filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and ZimVie disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary note is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release.











Media Contact Information:













ZimVie







Grace Flowers •



Grace.Flowers@ZimVie.com







(561) 319-6130







Investor Contact Information:









Gilmartin Group LLC







Webb Campbell •





Webb@gilmartinir.com







