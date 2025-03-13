ZimVie Inc. Announces Board of Directors Changes, Appoints Vafa Jamali as Chairman

ZimVie announces board changes, with Vafa Jamali becoming Chairman and Vinit Asar as Lead Independent Director.

ZimVie Inc., a leader in the dental implant market, has announced significant changes to its Board of Directors effective May 7, 2025. Non-Executive Chair David King will not seek reelection, and current President and CEO Vafa Jamali will be appointed as the new Chairman of the Board. Additionally, director Vinit Asar will serve as the Lead Independent Director. Both King and Jamali expressed their appreciation for one another's contributions, with Jamali highlighting the transformative changes he has made since the company's spinoff three years ago, including reducing debt and streamlining operations. ZimVie continues to focus on advancing clinical science and technology in the dental market.

Appointment of Vafa Jamali as Chairman of the Board demonstrates continuity in leadership and strategic vision, which may instill confidence in stakeholders.

Mr. Jamali's track record of creating significant shareholder value and improving financial health positions ZimVie for future growth.

Vinit Asar's appointment as Lead Independent Director enhances board governance with his strategic expertise, potentially benefiting the company's oversight and direction.

Non-Executive Chair David King not standing for reelection may indicate potential instability or lack of confidence in the current leadership, which could concern investors.

Vafa Jamali's transition from CEO to Chairman raises questions about the continuity of strategic direction and operational effectiveness under a dual role.

The emphasis on forward-looking statements accompanied by a cautionary note may create apprehension among investors regarding the actual execution of ZimVie’s strategic plans and goals.

What leadership changes are occurring at ZimVie?

ZimVie announced that David King will not seek reelection, and Vafa Jamali will become the Chairman of the Board.

Who is the new Chairman of the Board at ZimVie?

Vafa Jamali will be appointed Chairman of the Board effective May 7, 2025.

What role will Vinit Asar assume at ZimVie?

Vinit Asar will be appointed as Lead Independent Director effective with Vafa Jamali's appointment as Chairman.

How has Vafa Jamali impacted ZimVie?

Vafa Jamali has significantly increased shareholder value and transformed ZimVie into a focused dental company since its spinoff.

Where is ZimVie located and what do they specialize in?

ZimVie is located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, specializing in dental implants and solutions for tooth replacement and restoration.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental implant market, today announced upcoming changes to the Company's Board of Directors, including:







Non-Executive Chair David King will not stand for reelection as a director upon the expiration of his current term at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders on May 7, 2025.



President and CEO Vafa Jamali will be appointed Chairman of the Board effective as of May 7, 2025.



Director Vinit Asar will be appointed Lead Independent Director effective upon the commencement of Mr. Jamali’s service as Chairman.













Retirement of Mr. King







“On behalf of ZimVie and our Board of Directors, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to David for his leadership and service as Chair during a pivotal time for the Company,” said Mr. Jamali. “His experience in the healthcare and life science sectors has been instrumental in shaping ZimVie’s strategic direction and positioning our Company for success.”







Appointment of Mr. Jamali as Chairman of the Board







“Through his leadership as President and CEO since the spinoff three years ago, Vafa has created significant shareholder value while transforming ZimVie into a pure play dental company, substantially reduced debt to improve the company’s financial health and flexibility, and streamlined its operations,” said Mr. King. “The Board of Directors is confident Vafa will drive even stronger value for ZimVie’s stakeholders in his expanded role as Chairman.”







Appointment of Mr. Asar as Lead Independent Director







Mr. Asar has been a member of ZimVie’s Board of Directors since 2022. He currently serves as Chair of the Quality, Regulatory, and Technology Committee and as a member of each of the Audit, Corporate Governance, and Compensation Committees. Mr. Asar currently serves as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Hanger, Inc. Mr. Jamali stated, "We are honored to have Vinit serve as our Lead Independent Director. He provides valuable strategic perspective as a Board member, and I look forward to working with him in his new role.”







About ZimVie







ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental market that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. From its headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and additional facilities around the globe, ZimVie works to improve smiles, function, and confidence in daily life by offering comprehensive tooth replacement solutions, including trusted dental implants, biomaterials, and digital workflow solutions. As a worldwide leader in this space, ZimVie is committed to advancing clinical science and technology foundational to restoring daily life. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning ZimVie’s expectations, plans, prospects, stakeholder value, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see ZimVie’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in ZimVie’s filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and ZimVie disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary note is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release.







ZimVie







Grace Flowers •



Grace.Flowers@ZimVie.com







(561) 319-6130







Gilmartin Group LLC







Webb Campbell •



Webb@gilmartinir.com





