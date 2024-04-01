News & Insights

Markets
ZIMV

ZimVie Closes Sale Of Spine Business, Reaffirms Annual Sales View; Stock Up Over 5%

April 01, 2024 — 08:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV), a company focused on dental implants and spine innovations, announced on Monday that it has closed the previously announced sale of its Spine business to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital for $375 million, including $315 million in cash and a $60 million promissory note.

ZimVie intends to immediately repay $275 million of outstanding debt, leaving the total debt of around $234 million, with estimated cash of approximately $66 million as of April 2.

ZimVie has reaffirmed its annual sales outlook of over $455 million with more than 15 percent of adjusted EBITDA margin one year following the close of the deal.

ZIMV was trading up by 5.22 percent at $17.35 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZIMV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.