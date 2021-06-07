Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Witnesses Post-Pandemic Business Revival

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH continues to gain market share in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions. However, pricing continues to be a major concern. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the past three months, Zimmer Biomet has outperformed its industry. The stock has gained 8.6% as against 0.3% dip of the industry.

Despite challenging market conditions in the form of pricing pressure, the company witnessed gradual stability in the global musculoskeletal market with better-than-expected revenue and earnings growth in the first quarter of 2021. Core hip and S.E.T. business registered growth in the reported quarter. Operating margin expansion was another upside.

For 2021, the company’s reported revenue growth expectation of 14% to 17% over 2020 with an expected foreign exchange tailwind of approximately 150 basis points buoys optimism.

Moreover, Zimmer Biomet’s spin-off decision of the non-core dental and spine business is expected to prove strategic. This planned spin-off is part of the company’s third phase of ongoing transformation, which includes changing the complexion of the business through active portfolio management in order to accelerate growth and drive value creation.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Price

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. price | Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Quote

On the flip side, pricing continues to remain a major headwind for Zimmer Biomet. The company's top-line growth in the reported quarter was partially offset by continued pricing pressure, mostly in the Americas and Europe operating segments. We remain concerned about the pricing scenario as it will be affected by cost containment efforts by governmental healthcare, local hospitals and health systems. In 2020, pricing pressure was negative 2.4%.

However, despite the near-term pressure, Zimmer Biomet is confident about market recovery in 2021. Further, the longer-term financial profile of the company is driving continued investment into priority areas of the business. The company currently expects to see seasonality in revenues in 2021 that has already began to resemble pre-COVID sales trend. Additionally, Zimmer Biomet intends to increase investments in R&D and key commercial initiatives throughout the year. Despite that, the company expects operating margins to improve by 2021 end, banking on robust revenue growth.

Key Picks

A few better-ranked stocks from the broader Medical space include Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC, CONMED Corporation CNMD and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Henry Schein has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.20%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

CONMED has a long-term earnings growth rate of 9.90%.

West Pharmaceuticalhas a long-term earnings growth rate of 25.80%.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.