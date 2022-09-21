Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) to Offer New Shoulder Replacement System

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH recently received FDA 510(k) clearance for the Identity Shoulder System for anatomic, reverse and revision shoulder replacement. The Identity Shoulder System is the most recent addition to Zimmer Biomet's shoulder replacement systems offering. It is intended to allow surgeons to devise and implement a patient-specific surgical plan with precision.

The Identity Shoulder System is a convertible system that leverages proprietary technologies to align each surgeon's approach to an individual patient's anatomy, alleviating pain and optimizing range of motion.

The novel system fortifies Zimmer Biomet's upper extremities portfolio, consisting of the Comprehensive Nano Stemless Shoulder and the Signature ONE Surgical Planning System, which are part of the ZBEdge Shoulder ecosystem. The latest FDA approval also advances Zimmer Biomet's progress in the Sports Medicine, Extremities and Trauma (S.E.T.) portfolio.

Detailed Features of the Identity Shoulder System

The Identity Shoulder System builds on the traditional inlay and onlay reconstruction used in reverse shoulder arthroplasty. It features eight humeral tray combinations providing surgeons with increased options for aligning the humerus (upper arm bone) with the glenoid (shoulder socket) without lengthening the arm.

The Identity Shoulder System allows for 5mm additional joint space below resection. This gives surgeons more room to work with in case a potential revision is required in the future. To adapt to a patient's unique anatomy, the Identity Shoulder System utilizes proprietary technologies like the Versa-Dial for infinite humeral head offset placement and Alliance Glenoid for a wide range of glenoid options.



Industry Prospects

Per a report published in Mordor Intelligence, the shoulder replacement market is expected to see a CAGR of 8.16% from 2022 to 2027. Factors such as the rising incidence of arthritis patients, a surge in the aging population and growing demand for shoulder replacement can be attributable to market growth.

Given the substantial market prospects, Zimmer Biomet’s latest FDA approval seems strategic.

Other Notable Developments

In September 2022, Zimmer Biomet inked a marketing agreement with Surgical Planning Associates, Inc. to commercialize the FDA-approved HipInsight mixed reality navigation system for total hip replacement. The HipInsight is the most recent addition to the OptiVu Mixed Reality portfolio of applications. This addition has strengthened the capabilities of ZBEdge suite of integrated smart, digital and robotic technologies.

Meanwhile, in May 2022, the company introduced new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities within Omni Suite. The novel AI feature automates manual tasks and data collection to improve operating room (OR) workflow efficiency. It will help recognize major OR workflow milestones like patient entry and exit, door count, the beginning and end of anesthesia, surgery and cleaning.

Share Price Performance

The stock has outperformed its industry in the past year. It has lost 21.7% compared with a 49.2% plunge of the industry.

