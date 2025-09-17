Is Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Zimmer Biomet (ZBH). ZBH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.09, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.19. Over the past 52 weeks, ZBH's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.52 and as low as 10.73, with a median of 12.37.

Finally, our model also underscores that ZBH has a P/CF ratio of 10.74. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. ZBH's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 12.09. Over the past year, ZBH's P/CF has been as high as 11.88 and as low as 9.36, with a median of 10.66.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Zimmer Biomet's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ZBH is an impressive value stock right now.

