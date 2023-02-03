Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Up

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH posted fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. The adjusted figure improved 5% year over year.

The quarter’s adjustments included certain amortization, restructuring and quality remediation-related charges, among others.

On a reported basis, the company registered a loss of 62 cents per share, wider than the year-ago loss of 26 cents.

For the full year, adjusted earnings were $6.89 per share, up 5% from the year-ago period’s levels. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.

Revenue Details

Fourth-quarter net sales of $1.83 billion increased 2.7% (up 8.3% at constant exchange rate or CER) year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9%.

Total revenues for 2022 were $6.94 billion, reflecting a 1.6% rise (up 6.6% at CER) from the year-ago period. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%.

Geographic Details

During the fourth quarter, sales generated in the United States totaled $1.08 billion (up 6.2% year over year at CER), while the same in International grossed $744.5 million (up 11.1% year over year at CER).

Segments

In terms of product categories, post the dental and spine arm sell-off, the company reports through the remaining four product categories.

Sales in the Knees unit improved 10.2% year over year at CER to $753.6 million. Hips recorded an 8.4% rise at CER to $488.7 million. Revenues in the S.E.T. (Sports Medicine, Extremities, Trauma, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic) unit rose 7.6% year over year to $424.1 million.

Other revenues increased 1.3% to $158.7 million at CER.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Quote

Margins

Adjusted gross margin, after excluding intangible asset amortization, was 71.5%, reflecting an expansion of 168 basis points (bps) in the fourth quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses were down 9.7% to $727.1 million. Research and development expenses rose 12.5% to $108 million. Adjusted operating margin expanded 663 bps to 25.7% in the quarter.

Cash Position

Zimmer Biomet exited 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $375.7 million compared with $378.1 million at the end of 2021.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the fourth quarter was $1.36 billion compared with $1.4 billion in the year-ago period.

2023 Guidance

Zimmer Biomet initiated its financial guidance for 2023.

Revenue growth is expected to be in the band of 1.5% - 3.5% compared with 2022.

Adjusted EPS for the full year is expected in the range of $6.95 - $7.15.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 adjusted earnings is pegged at $6.96 on revenues of $7.01 billion.

Our Take

Zimmer Biomet ended the fourth quarter of 2022 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. Each of the company’s geographic segments and product divisions recorded year-over-year sales growth at CER. Even amid the challenging macroeconomic conditions, expansion in the company’s adjusted gross and operating margins is encouraging.

