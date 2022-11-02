Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Q3 Earnings Beat, Gross Margin Falls

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH posted third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. The adjusted figure however declined 7.6% year over year.

The quarter’s adjustments included certain amortization, restructuring and quality remediation-related charges, among others.

On a reported basis, the company registered earnings of 92 cents per share, a 19.4% rise from a year ago.

Revenue Details

Third-quarter net sales of $1.67 billion dropped 0.9% (up 5% at constant exchange rate or CER) year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%.

Geographic Details

During the third quarter, sales generated in the United States totaled $973 million (up 3.2% year over year at CER) while the same in International grossed $696.8 million (up 7.3% year over year at CER).

Segments

In terms of product categories, post the dental and spine arm sell-off, the company continues to report through the remaining four product categories.

Sales in the Knees unit improved 7.2% year over year at CER to $657 million. Hips recorded a 10.5% rise at CER to $468 million. Revenues in the S.E.T. (Sports Medicine, Extremities, Trauma, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic) unit declined 2.1% year over year to $409.4 million.

Other revenues fell 0.4% to $135.4 million.

Earlier the company noted that its CMFT (Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic) products, previously reported in the Dental, Spine & CMFT category, are now included in the S.E.T. category.

Margins

Gross margin, after excluding intangible asset amortization, was 70.8%, reflecting a contraction of 8 basis points (bps) in the third quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses were down 4.3% to $654.9 million. Research and development expenses rose 8.4% to $101.7 million. Adjusted operating margin expanded 78 bps to 25.5% in the quarter.

Cash Position

Zimmer Biomet exited the third quarter of 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $545.4 million compared with $386.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the second quarter was $1.11 billion compared with $1.07 billion in the year-ago period.

2022 Guidance

Zimmer Biomet updated its financial guidance for 2022.

Revenues are expected to be flat to up 1% (an improvement from the earlier band of down 1% to up 1%) compared with 2021.

Adjusted EPS guidance for the full year was narrowed to the range of $6.80-$6.90 (from the projection of $6.70-$6.90 earlier).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 adjusted earnings is pegged at $6.79 on revenues of $6.84 billion.

Our Take

Zimmer Biomet ended the third quarter of 2022 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. Each of the company’s geographic segments and product divisions, barring S.E.T. and “Other” recorded year-over-year sales growth at CER. An updated adjusted EPS guidance above the Zacks Consensus Estimate buoys optimism.

Yet, amid the challenging macroeconomic condition, reported revenues and adjusted EPS dropped on a year-over-year basis. However, a contraction in the company’s gross margins is concerning.

