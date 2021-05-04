Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Q1 Earnings Top, Operating Margin Up

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH posted first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2%. The figure edged past the year-ago adjusted number by 0.6% year over year.

The quarter’s adjustments include certain inventory amortization, restructuring, quality remediation, acquisition, integration, and related costs among others.

On a reported basis, the company registered earnings of 94 cents per share against loss of $2.46 a year ago.

Revenue Details

First-quarter net sales of $1.85 billion were up 3.6% (up 0.8% at constant exchange rate or CER) year over year. The figure exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3%.

Segmental Details

During the first quarter, sales generated in the Americas totaled $1.12 billion (up 13% year over year at CER) while the same in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) grossed $384.2 million (down 10.3% year over year at CER). Asia-Pacific registered 15.5% rise at CER to $348.2 million.

Segments

Sales in the Knees unit declined 5.2% year over year at CER to $614.3 million. Hips recorded a 0.3% improvement at CER to $447 million. Revenues in the S.E.T. (Sports Medicine, Extremities and Trauma) unit increased 7.2% year over year to $417.6 million.

Among other segments, Dental & Spine rose 9.6% at CER to $246 million. Other revenues were down 2.5% to $122.5 million.

For investors’ note, CMFT (Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic) products, previously reported in the Dental, Spine & CMFT category, are now included in the S.E.T. category. Meanwhile, the company is progressing with the planned spin-off procedure of the dental & spine arm.

Margins

Gross margin, after excluding intangible asset amortization, was 72%, reflecting a contraction of 65 basis points (bps) in the first quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses were down 7.1% to $770.1 million. Research and development expenses declined 4.1% to $94.4 million. Adjusted operating margin expanded 454 bps to 25.3% during the quarter.

Cash Position

Zimmer Biomet exited the first quarter of 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $724.3 million compared with $802.1 million at fourth-quarter end. Long-term debt at the end of the reported quarter totaled $7.54 billion compared with $7.63 billion at the end of the sequentially-last quarter.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the first quarter was $246.5 million compared with $450.9 million in the year-ago period.

2021 Guidance

This time, the company provided its financial guidance for 2021.

Reported revenue growth is expected in the range of 14% to 17% compared with the last year.

Adjusted EPS for the full year is expected in the range of $7.60 to $8.00.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 adjusted earnings is pegged at $7.65 on revenues of $7.94 billion.

Spine and Dental Spin-Off Update

As announced earlier, Zimmer Biomet, in its effort to focus on high growth, high priority areas in Knees, Hips, S.E.T. and CMFT, is in the process to spin off its Spine and Dental businesses. This divestment will form a new and independent, publicly traded company (NewCo). According to Zimmer Biomet management, this is part of the company’s third phase of ongoing transformation, which includes changing the complexion of the business through active portfolio management in order to accelerate growth and drive value creation.

Per the latest update, the company has appointed Vafa Jamalias the president of NewCo.

Our Take

Zimmer Biomet ended the first quarter with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. However, year-over-year earnings and constant currency revenue growth were lackluster as sales declined across a few of its operating segments and geographies. However, its core hip and S.E.T. business registered growth in the reported quarter. Operating margin expansion was another upside.

Meanwhile, the spin-off decision of the non-core dental and spine business is strategic.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Zimmer Biomet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Boston Scientific Corporation BSX, Illumina, Inc. ILMN and HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Boston Scientific reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of 37 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.3%. Net revenues of $2.75 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 5.3%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Illumina, a Zacks Rank #2 company, reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of $1.89, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 38.9%. Revenues of $1.09 billion outpaced the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

HCA Healthcare reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of $4.14, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.6%. Net revenues of $14 billion exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

