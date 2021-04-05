Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Enhances ZBEdge Portfolio With Latest Suite

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH recently introduced the ZBEdge Connected Intelligence Suite of currently available and soon-to-be-launched digital and robotic technologies. Notably, the ZBEdge technologies have been designed to deliver data-powered clinical insights which can be seamlessly shared across the patient’s treatment journey to improve patient outcome.

For investors’ note, the current suite of ZBEdge technologies include the ROSA Robotics Platform as well as remote care and patient engagement management systems like mymobility with Apple Watch, to name a few.

With the latest portfolio enhancement, the company aims to strengthen its musculoskeletal healthcare business across the globe.

Few Words on the ZBEdge Suite

The ZBEdge Connected Intelligence Suite provides hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers access to a robust set of pre-, intra- and post-operative technologies. This leads to an integrated product experience that draws upon data from Zimmer Biomet devices, robotics and digital technologies used throughout each patient's journey of care.

The data thus collected is then aggregated, analyzed and translated into actionable clinical insights to enhance a surgeon's care decisions through the OrthoIntel Orthopedic Intelligence Platform.

Significance of the Launch

Per management, the ZBEdge Connected Intelligence Suite is expected to aid the healthcare professionals to gain better insights between procedural and patient data at every stage of the surgical journey. This will serve the dual purposes of reducing variability of care and enhancing outcomes.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global medical robots market is expected to reach $12.7 billion by 2025 from an estimated $5.9 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 16.5%. Factors like advantages of robotic-assisted surgery, growing adoption of surgical robots and technological advancements in robotic systems are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the availability of seamless data-driven intelligence delivery for better treatment decisions and patient outcomes is expected to significantly boost Zimmer Biomet’s business on a global scale.

Recent Developments

Of late, Zimmer Biomet has been witnessing some notable developments across its business.

The company, during its fourth-quarter earnings call in February, confirmed that the reported quarter was the strongest for its ROSA Knee till date since its launch due to its robust performance. Persona Revision portfolio also performed impressively during the quarter.

Further in February, Zimmer Biomet announced its intention to spin off its Spine and Dental businesses to form a new and independent, publicly traded company, NewCo.

In December 2020, Zimmer Biomet announced an exclusive agreement with renowned academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health, Hospital for Special Surgery (“HSS”). The agreement is aimed at deploying and commercializing HSS Orthopedic Care Pathways on Zimmer Biomet's mymobility with Apple Watch, which is a first-of-its-kind remote-care management platform.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 63.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 26.2% rise and the S&P 500’s 53.6% growth.

