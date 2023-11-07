Zimmer Biomet Trims FY23 Revenue Growth Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, medical technology firm Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2023, while trimming annual revenue growth guidance.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.47 to $7.57 per share on revenue growth of 6.0 to 6.5 percent from last year.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $7.47 to $7.57 per share on revenue growth of 6.5 to 7.0 percent from last year on a reported basis.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.50 per share on revenue growth of 6.6 percent to $7.40 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

