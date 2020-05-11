Zimmer Biomet Suspends FY20 Outlook Amid COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, musculoskeletal healthcare company Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) it is not providing full-year 2020 financial guidance, due the uncertainty around the scope and duration of COVID-19 and its ongoing impact on the deferral of elective procedures.

Zimmer Biomet said it expects the decline in elective procedure volumes observed in the final weeks of the first quarter to continue to have a significant negative impact in the second quarter of 2020.

The company said its first quarter performance was negatively impacted by COVID-19, which reached a pandemic level in March and resulted in a significant and sudden global decline in elective procedure volumes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.