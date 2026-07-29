Zimmer Biomet Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Zimmer Biomet ZBH is set to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, before the market opens.

In the last reported quarter, the renowned musculoskeletal healthcare company posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.37%. Zimmer Biomet topped earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.92%.

Q2 Estimates for ZBH

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.13 billion, indicating a 2.5% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for second-quarter earnings stands at $2.01 per share, suggesting a 2.9% decline year over year. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 60 days.

Here’s a quick look at the company’s performance leading up to the announcement.

What to Expect From Zimmer Biomet's Q2 Results?

Within the Knees segment, the U.S. knee franchise is likely to have continued to benefit from strong demand for the Oxford Partial Cementless Knee, which remains the only partial cementless knee on the market. As part of its brand rationalization strategy, Zimmer Biomet had been phasing out its legacy total knee implants such as NexGen and Vanguard, which may have limited the overall growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate anticipates total Knees revenues will improve 1.9% year over year.

Within the Hips segment, the U.S. hip franchise is likely to have continued to benefit from the growing traction of Zimmer Biomet’s triple-play of the Z1 Femoral Hip Stem, the OrthoGrid AI-based hip navigation platform and the HAMMR surgical impactor. International results are expected to have benefited from the continued early adoption of the company’s pioneering iodine-coated hip implant in Japan, its second-largest market. The implant is designed to help reduce the risk of periprosthetic joint infection following total joint replacement.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate expects total Hips revenues to grow 1.7% year over year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Quote

In the second quarter, the S.E.T (Sports Medicine, Upper Extremities, Foot and Ankle; Trauma, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic)segment’s performance is expected to have been led by the U.S. Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (“CMFT”) and Upper Extremities businesses. U.S. CMFT growth likely continued to be driven by the external closure franchise, which has been performing above the market over the past few quarters. Meanwhile, continued upside momentum in the OsseoFit Stemless Shoulder and the Identity Total Shoulder platform may have favored U.S. Upper Extremities results.

The Paragon 28 acquisition also may have supported S.E.T. results. The deal, completed in 2025, strengthened Zimmer Biomet’s foothold in the foot and ankle segment, one of the highest growth specialties in musculoskeletal care. Paragon 28’s first-quarter growth accelerated around 200 basis points sequentially, trending back toward double-digit growth performance. We expect the positive momentum to have continued in the second quarter,

However, continued challenges in restorative therapies and in the trauma business may have limited the overall growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates total S.E.T revenues will grow 4.5% year over year.

In the Technology & Data, Bone Cement and Surgical segment, Zimmer Biomet is delivering strong returns from its strategy of offering a comprehensive suite of technology solutions. Performance in the second quarter is expected to have been driven by strength in the flagship ROSA Robotics portfolio and the TMINI Miniature Robotic System.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate expects revenues to improve 5.7% year over year.

What Our Model Unveils for ZBH

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: Zimmer Biomet has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Key MedTech Picks

Here are some medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:

CVS Health CVS has an Earnings ESP of +1.42% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5.

CVS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.79%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate expects the company’s second-quarter EPS to increase 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Labcorp LH has an Earnings ESP of +0.71% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 30.

LH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.31%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter EPS calls for a rise of 10.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Cencora, Inc. COR has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 5.

COR’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 1.59%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate anticipates the company’s third-quarter EPS will increase 9.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

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Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.