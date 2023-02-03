Zimmer Biomet Sees FY23 Profit In Line With View

(RTTNews) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) said it expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range $6.95 - $7.15 and revenue growth of 1.5% - 3.5% for fiscal year 2023. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.98 per share for fiscal year 2023. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company reported that its fourth quarter net loss widened to $130.5 million or $0.62 per share from $84.0 million or $0.40 per share last year.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations for the latest-quarter were $396.3 million or $1.88 per share.

Fourth quarter net sales from continuing operations were $1.825 billion, an increase of 2.7% over the prior year period, and an increase of 8.3% on a constant currency basis.

Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $1.83 per share and revenues of $1.76 billion for the fourth quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.