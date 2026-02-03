Zimmer Biomet to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 10, before market open.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $1.90 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.06%. ZBH beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 2.22%.

Q4 Estimates for ZBH

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.20 billion, suggesting an 8.9% rise from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $2.38 per share, indicating a 3% rise from the year-ago reported number.

The bottom-line estimate has remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

Factors at Play for ZBH's Q4 Earnings

The Hips business is expected to have witnessed growth on the back of the company’s comprehensive suite of solutions in navigation, direct anterior stems and surgical impactors. ZBH is anticipated to have generated strong sales with Z1, the new triple-taper hip system for interior heap implant procedures, and the automated hip surgical impactor system HAMMR.

Further, robotics and navigation platforms like OrthoGrid are expected to have gained market share in the fourth quarter. Following the completion of the OrthoGrid acquisition in 2024, the company now has a complete product portfolio in hips.

Last quarter, Zimmer Biomet received Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (“PMDA”) approval in Japan for its iTaperloc Complete and iG7 Hip System, the world's first approved orthopedic implants with Iodine Technology that inhibits bacterial adhesion on the implant surface. This might have had a positive impact on the company’s fourth-quarter top-line performance.

Our model estimates ZBH’s total Hips business to report 10.5% year-over-year growth.

Within the Knees business, Zimmer Biomet is likely to have gained on the back of increasing penetration of the Persona OsseoTi cementless total knee system. The company also expects strong early adoption of the Oxford partial cementless knee system in the to-be-reported quarter. Internationally, the segment might have benefited from new products and the timing of orders in EMEA.

As per our model, the total Knee business is expected to report 7.5% year-over-year growth this time around.

In the fourth quarter, the S.E.T business is expected to have continued its growth run, led by key areas like CMFT and upper extremities. The previous quarter marked the seventh consecutive quarter of mid-single-digit growth for the segment. We expect this trend to have continued in the fourth quarter of 2025 as well.

In October, Zimmer Biomet and Paragon 28 launched the Gorilla Pilon Fusion Plating system and the Phantom TTC Trauma Nail, further expanding the company’s foot and ankle trauma portfolio. This might have had a positive impact on ZBH’s fourth-quarter top-line performance.

Additionally, in the previous quarter, the company completed the acquisition of Paragon 28, Inc. Also, Zimmer Biomet’s RibFix Advantage Fixation System received the CE Mark certification. These developments might have had a positive impact on the company’s fourth-quarter top-line performance.

Our model estimates ZBH’s total S.E.T. business to report 13% year-over-year growth for the quarter.

Sales in the Technology & Data, Bone Cement and Surgical business (historically referred to as "Other") grew in the third quarter due to strong ROSA placements. We expect this trend to have continued in the fourth quarter as well.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Quote

In November, the company received FDA 510(k) clearance for ROSA Knee with OptimiZe, an enhanced version of its ROSA Knee System. It offers personalized surgical planning and drives confidence in delivering accurate and reproducible Outcomes. In October, Zimmer Biomet completed the acquisition of Monogram Technologies Inc., an AI-driven, next-generation orthopedic robotics company. These developments might have had a positive impact on the company’s fourth-quarter top-line performance.

Our model estimates ZBH’s total Technology & Data, Bone Cement and Surgical business to report 6.5% year-over-year growth for the quarter.

What Our Model Suggests for ZBH

Per our proven model, a stock with a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) has a higher chance of beating estimates. This is not the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: Zimmer Biomet has an Earnings ESP of -0.40%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

Veracyte VCYT has an Earnings ESP of +7.98% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is expected to release fourth-quarter 2025 results soon.

VCYT’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 45.12%. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s fourth-quarter EPS may decrease 13.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Cardinal Health CAH has an Earnings ESP of +2.30% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 5.

CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 9.36%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter EPS implies a year-over-year increase of 20.7%.

Merit Medical Systems MMSI currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to release fourth-quarter 2025 results soon.

MMSI’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter EPS implies an increase of 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

