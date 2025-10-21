Zimmer Biomet to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5, before market open.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $2.07 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.55%. ZBH beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 1.81%.

Q3 Estimates for ZBH

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.01 billion, suggesting a 10.2% rise from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.88 per share, indicating an 8.1% rise from the year-ago reported number.

The bottom-line estimate has moved south 0.5% over the past 30 days.

Factors at Play for ZBH's Q3 Earnings

The Hips business is expected to have witnessed growth on the back of the company’s comprehensive suite of solutions in navigation, direct anterior stems and surgical impactors. The company is anticipated to have generated strong sales with Z1, the new triple-taper hip system for interior heap implant procedures, and the automated hip surgical impactor system HAMMR.

Further, robotics and navigation platforms like OrthoGrid are expected to have gained market share in the third quarter. Following the completion of the OrthoGrid acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2024, the company now has a complete product portfolio in hips.

In September, Zimmer Biomet received Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (“PMDA”) approval in Japan for its iTaperloc Complete and iG7 Hip System, the world's first approved orthopedic implants with Iodine Technology that inhibits bacterial adhesion on the implant surface. This might have had a positive impact on the company’s third-quarter top-line performance.

Our model estimates ZBH’s total Hips business to report 6.4% year-over-year growth.

Within the Knees business, Zimmer Biomet is likely to have gained from the ongoing rapid traction of the Persona portfolio and increased penetration of ROSA. The company also expects strong early adoption of the Oxford partial cementless knee system in the to-be-reported quarter.

As per our model, the total Knee business is expected to report 10.1% year-over-year growth this time around.

In the third quarter, the S.E.T business is expected to have continued its growth run, led by key areas like CMFT, Sports Medicine and upper extremities. The previous quarter marked the seventh consecutive quarter of mid-single-digit growth for the segment. We expect this trend to have continued in the third quarter of 2025 as well.

In the previous quarter, the company completed the acquisition of Paragon 28, Inc. This agreement has expanded the foot and ankle deformity offerings while bolstering the existing fracture and trauma as well as joint replacement portfolios. Additionally, Zimmer Biomet’s RibFix Advantage Fixation System has received CE Mark certification. These developments might have had a positive impact on the company’s third-quarter top-line performance.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Quote

Our model estimates ZBH’s total S.E.T. business to report 9.7% year-over-year growth for the quarter.

Sales in the Technology & Data, Bone Cement and Surgical business (historically referred to as "Other") declined in the second quarter due to tough prior-year comparisons and a mix shift toward ROSA volume-based placements over outright sales. We expect this trend to have continued in the third quarter as well.

Our model estimates ZBH’s total Technology & Data, Bone Cement and Surgical business to report 16.1% year-over-year growth for the quarter.

What Our Model Suggests for ZBH

Per our proven model, a stock with a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) has a higher chance of beating estimates. This is exactly the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: Zimmer Biomet has an Earnings ESP of +3.53%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some other medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

Exact Sciences EXAS has an Earnings ESP of +32.65% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 3.

EXAS’ earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 329.87%. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s third-quarter EPS is expected to increase 147.6% from the year-ago quarter's figure.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP has an Earnings ESP of +1.15% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is expected to release third-quarter 2025 results soon.

ANIP’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 22.66%. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, ANIP’s third-quarter EPS is expected to surge 29.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 3.

IDXX’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.08%. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s third-quarter EPS is anticipated to increase 12.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.