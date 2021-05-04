Zimmer Biomet Reinitiates FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, musculoskeletal healthcare firm Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) re-initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth outlook for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now expects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.60 to $8.00 per share on projected revenue growth of 14 to 17 percent from last year on a reported basis.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.72 per share on revenue growth of 13.5 percent to $7.97 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.