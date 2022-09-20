Markets
Zimmer Biomet Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance For Identity Shoulder System

(RTTNews) - Medical technology firm Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) announced Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of the Identity Shoulder System for anatomic, reverse and revision shoulder replacement.

The Identity Shoulder System is a convertible system that uses proprietary technologies to align each surgeon's approach to an individual patient's anatomy, with the goal of alleviating pain and optimizing range of motion.

The latest addition to Zimmer Biomet's portfolio of shoulder replacement systems, the Identity Shoulder System is designed to allow surgeons to devise and execute a patient-specific surgical plan with precision.

The Identity Shoulder System allows for 5mm of additional joint space below resection, which gives surgeons more to work with if a revision is needed in the future.

This new system expands Zimmer Biomet's upper extremities portfolio, which includes the Comprehensive Nano Stemless Shoulder and the Signature ONE Surgical Planning System, part of the ZBEdge Shoulder ecosystem.

