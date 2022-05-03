Zimmer Biomet Raises, Tightens Full Year Outlook Range

(RTTNews) - While reporting first-quarter results on Tuesday, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) updated its full-year 2022 guidance to raise and tighten its previous projected ranges for revenue growth, foreign currency exchange impact and adjusted EPS from continuing operations. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is now expected in a range of $6.65 - $6.85, revised from prior guidance range of $6.40 - $6.80. Reported revenue change is now expected between a decline of 1.5% to an increase of 0.5%.

First-quarter adjusted profit per share from continuing operations was $1.61 compared to $1.55, prior year. On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.41, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net earnings from continuing operations of Zimmer Biomet declined to $73.0 million from $193.4 million. Earnings per share from continuing operations declined to $0.35 from $0.92.

First quarter net sales from continuing operations was $1.66 billion, increased 3.9% and 6.8% on a constant currency basis. Analysts on average had estimated $1.59 billion in revenue.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet were down 2% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

