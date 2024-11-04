News & Insights

Zimmer Biomet price target raised to $125 from $120 at RBC Capital

November 04, 2024 — 07:51 am EST

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) to $125 from $120 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The low point of the quarter is now in the past, positioning the company for upside ahead, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC adds however that it remains positive on Zimmer’s focus on innovation and M&A.

