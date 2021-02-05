Markets
Zimmer Biomet Plans To Spin Off Spine And Dental Businesses - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) announced its intention to spin off the company's Spine and Dental businesses to form a new publicly traded company. The company said, following the spin-off, it will remain a leader in attractive segments within the orthopedics market including Knees, Hips, Sports Medicine, Extremities and Trauma, and Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic. Bryan Hanson will continue to lead Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet anticipates the spin off to be accretive to revenue growth by approximately 50 basis points over the course of the company's five-year strategic planning period, accelerate adjusted earnings per share growth and expand adjusted EBITDA and operating margins by approximately 125 basis points on a pro forma basis.

