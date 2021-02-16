Markets
Zimmer Biomet Names Vafa Jamali CEO Of New Spine And Dental Company - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) announced the appointment of Vafa Jamali as CEO of NewCo, the publicly traded company that will be created by a spin off transaction. Jamali most recently served as the Chief Commercial Officer of Rockley Photonics.

Previously, Vafa Jamali was Senior Vice President and President of Respiratory, Gastrointestinal & Informatics (RGI) at Medtronic. Prior to Medtronic, he held leadership roles at Covidien, Cardinal Health, and Baxter. Jamali also serves on the Board of Directors for Baylis Medical.

NewCo will be comprised of the company's current Spine and Dental businesses.

