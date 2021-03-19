Markets
Zimmer Biomet Names Ivan Tornos COO

(RTTNews) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) Friday announced the appointment of Ivan Tornos as Chief Operating Officer, a newly created position. Tornos has been serving as Group President, Global Businesses, and the Americas.

In the new role, in addition to his continued leadership of the Americas region, he will now oversee Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

Further, the musculoskeletal healthcare provider said, Didier Deltort, who has served as the President of EMEA since August 2018, will be departing Zimmer Biomet for another professional appointment.

