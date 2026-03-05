Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $95.31, changing hands as low as $93.77 per share. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZBH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZBH's low point in its 52 week range is $84.59 per share, with $114.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.02. The ZBH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.