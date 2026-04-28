Zimmer Biomet Holdings (SWX:ZBH) Price Target Decreased by 11.86% to 79.40

The average one-year price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (SWX:ZBH) has been revised to CHF 79,40 / share. This is a decrease of 11.86% from the prior estimate of CHF 90,09 dated October 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 66,99 to a high of CHF 101,56 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 49.42% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 157,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 940 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zimmer Biomet Holdings. This is an decrease of 702 owner(s) or 42.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZBH is 0.10%, an increase of 54.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.45% to 195,723K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 23,507K shares representing 12.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,216K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,632K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,082K shares , representing a decrease of 10.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 57.67% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 12,265K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,751K shares , representing an increase of 61.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 81.49% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,128K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,551K shares , representing a decrease of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 16.33% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 6,686K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,668K shares , representing an increase of 30.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 28.64% over the last quarter.

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