Zimmer Biomet Holdings Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $123.44, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $112.00. This current average represents a 1.59% decrease from the previous average price target of $125.44.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Zimmer Biomet Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $113.00 $118.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Lowers Underweight $112.00 $118.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $125.00 $130.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Lowers Outperform $119.00 $126.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $140.00 $140.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $138.00 $130.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $118.00 $117.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Raises Overweight $128.00 $125.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Lowers Underweight $118.00 $125.00

Discovering Zimmer Biomet Holdings: A Closer Look

Zimmer Biomet designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive implants as well as supplies and surgical equipment for orthopedic surgery. With the acquisitions of Centerpulse in 2003 and Biomet in 2015, Zimmer holds the leading share of the reconstructive market in the United States, Europe, and Japan. Roughly two thirds of total revenue is derived from sales of large joints; another fourth comes from extremities, trauma, sports medicine, and related surgical products. The firm spun out its dental and spine businesses in 2022.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Zimmer Biomet Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.03% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Zimmer Biomet Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.98%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.15%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zimmer Biomet Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.52, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

