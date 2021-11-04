Zimmer Biomet Holdings Q3 21 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on November 4, 2021, to discuss Q3 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com

To listen to the call, dial (888) 312-9837 with conference ID 7278985.

For a replay call, dial (888) 203-1112 (US) or +1 (719) 457-0820 (International), Access Code ID 7278985.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.