Zimmer Biomet Holdings Q1 26 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on April 28, 2026, to discuss Q1 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial (800) 330-6710 (US) or dial +1 (213) 279-1505 (International), conference ID 7090861.

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