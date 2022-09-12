Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.24

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will pay a dividend of $0.24 on the 31st of October. The dividend yield is 0.8% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Based on the last payment, Zimmer Biomet Holdings was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next 12 months could see EPS growing very rapidly. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe we could see the payout ratio reaching 92%, which is definitely on the higher side, but still sustainable. NYSE:ZBH Historic Dividend September 12th 2022

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.72 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.96. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.9% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Zimmer Biomet Holdings' earnings per share has shrunk at 17% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Zimmer Biomet Holdings has the ability to continue this into the future. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Zimmer Biomet Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

