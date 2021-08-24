Zimmer Biomet Holdings' (NYSE:ZBH) investors will be pleased with their 19% return over the last three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. In contrast the stock is up over the last three years. In that time, it is up 16%, which isn't bad, but not amazing either.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last three years, Zimmer Biomet Holdings failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 19% (annualized).

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Therefore, we think it's worth considering other metrics as well.

Languishing at just 0.7%, we doubt the dividend is doing much to prop up the share price. You can only imagine how long term shareholders feel about the declining revenue trend (slipping at 3.5% per year). The only thing that's clear is there is low correlation between Zimmer Biomet Holdings' share price and its historic fundamental data. Further research may be required!

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:ZBH Earnings and Revenue Growth August 24th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Zimmer Biomet Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Zimmer Biomet Holdings the TSR over the last 3 years was 19%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Zimmer Biomet Holdings shareholders are up 6.9% for the year (even including dividends). But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 3% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

