Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Zimmer Biomet Holdings Carry?

As you can see below, Zimmer Biomet Holdings had US$6.15b of debt at June 2022, down from US$7.87b a year prior. On the flip side, it has US$427.5m in cash leading to net debt of about US$5.73b.

NYSE:ZBH Debt to Equity History August 13th 2022

How Healthy Is Zimmer Biomet Holdings' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Zimmer Biomet Holdings had liabilities of US$2.46b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$6.86b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$427.5m as well as receivables valued at US$1.28b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$7.62b.

This deficit isn't so bad because Zimmer Biomet Holdings is worth a massive US$24.6b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings's net debt of 2.4 times EBITDA suggests graceful use of debt. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 7.5 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. Importantly Zimmer Biomet Holdings's EBIT was essentially flat over the last twelve months. We would prefer to see some earnings growth, because that always helps diminish debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Zimmer Biomet Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Zimmer Biomet Holdings recorded free cash flow worth 80% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Zimmer Biomet Holdings's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And its interest cover is good too. It's also worth noting that Zimmer Biomet Holdings is in the Medical Equipment industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Looking at all the aforementioned factors together, it strikes us that Zimmer Biomet Holdings can handle its debt fairly comfortably. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Zimmer Biomet Holdings you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

