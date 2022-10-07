Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:ZBH) P/E Still Appears To Be Reasonable

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 79.8x Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 14x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Zimmer Biomet Holdings' earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason. Keen to find out how analysts think Zimmer Biomet Holdings' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Zimmer Biomet Holdings' Growth Trending?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 68%. At least EPS has managed not to go completely backwards from three years ago in aggregate, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 56% per annum as estimated by the analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 9.6% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Zimmer Biomet Holdings is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Zimmer Biomet Holdings' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Plus, you should also learn about these 3 warning signs we've spotted with Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

If you're unsure about the strength of Zimmer Biomet Holdings' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

