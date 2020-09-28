Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ZBH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that ZBH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $135.04, the dividend yield is .71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZBH was $135.04, representing a -16.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $161.11 and a 81.58% increase over the 52 week low of $74.37.

ZBH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). ZBH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.16. Zacks Investment Research reports ZBH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -39.79%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ZBH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ZBH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ZBH as a top-10 holding:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKI)

iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF (IWS)

Direxion MSCI Defensives Over Cyclicals ETF (RWDC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IWS with an increase of 13.14% over the last 100 days. JKI has the highest percent weighting of ZBH at 1.42%.

