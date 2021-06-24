Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 25, 2021

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ZBH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that ZBH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $164.47, the dividend yield is .58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZBH was $164.47, representing a -8.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $180.36 and a 46.85% increase over the 52 week low of $112.

ZBH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). ZBH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.69. Zacks Investment Research reports ZBH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.24%, compared to an industry average of 14.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ZBH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ZBH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ZBH as a top-10 holding:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (ZBH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IMCV with an increase of 21.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ZBH at 0.79%.

