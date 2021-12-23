Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2021

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ZBH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that ZBH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $124.73, the dividend yield is .77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZBH was $124.73, representing a -30.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $180.36 and a 6.97% increase over the 52 week low of $116.60.

ZBH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). ZBH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.89. Zacks Investment Research reports ZBH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 30.28%, compared to an industry average of 13.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the zbh Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.