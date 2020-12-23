Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2020

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ZBH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that ZBH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $150.83, the dividend yield is .64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZBH was $150.83, representing a -8.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $165.15 and a 102.81% increase over the 52 week low of $74.37.

ZBH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). ZBH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.76. Zacks Investment Research reports ZBH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -27.96%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ZBH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ZBH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ZBH as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (GOAT)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKI with an increase of 17.82% over the last 100 days. GOAT has the highest percent weighting of ZBH at 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.