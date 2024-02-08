Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH):

Earnings: $419.2 million in Q4 vs. -$130.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.01 in Q4 vs. -$0.62 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $458.1 million or $2.20 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.15 per share Revenue: $1.94 billion in Q4 vs. $1.83 billion in the same period last year.

