Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH):

Earnings: -$130.5 million in Q4 vs. -$84.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.62 in Q4 vs. -$0.40 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $396.3 million or $1.88 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.83 billion in Q4 vs. $1.78 billion in the same period last year.

