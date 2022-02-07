Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH):

Earnings: -$84.0 million in Q4 vs. $333.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.40 in Q4 vs. $1.59 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $409.2 million or $1.95 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.98 per share Revenue: $2.04 billion in Q4 vs. $2.09 billion in the same period last year.

