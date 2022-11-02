Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $194.0 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $145.6 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $333.1 million or $1.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $1.67 billion from $1.69 billion last year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.80 - $6.90

