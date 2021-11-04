Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $145.6 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $242.5 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $381.2 million or $1.81 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $1.92 billion from $1.93 billion last year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $381.2 Mln. vs. $376.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.81 vs. $1.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.76 -Revenue (Q3): $1.92 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.32 - $7.47

