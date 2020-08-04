Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH):

-Earnings: -$206.6 million in Q2 vs. $133.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.00 in Q2 vs. $0.65 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.2 million or $0.05 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.73 per share -Revenue: $1.23 billion in Q2 vs. $1.99 billion in the same period last year.

