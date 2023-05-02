Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $232.5 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $14.2 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $396.8 million or $1.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $1.83 billion from $1.66 billion last year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $232.5 Mln. vs. $14.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.11 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.64 -Revenue (Q1): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.40 - $7.50

