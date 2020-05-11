Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH):

-Earnings: -$508.5 million in Q1 vs. $246.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.46 in Q1 vs. $1.20 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $353.9 million or $1.70 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.35 per share -Revenue: $1.78 billion in Q1 vs. $1.98 billion in the same period last year.

