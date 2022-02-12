Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Zimmer Biomet Holdings' 26 analysts is for revenues of US$6.9b in 2022, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 12% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 95% to US$3.76. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$8.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.23 in 2022. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Zimmer Biomet Holdings' prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

NYSE:ZBH Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2022

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 14% to US$134. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Zimmer Biomet Holdings at US$182 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$102. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Zimmer Biomet Holdings' decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall at an annualised rate of 12% to the end of 2022. This tops off a historical decline of 0.9% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.2% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Worse, Zimmer Biomet Holdings is labouring under a substantial debt burden, which - if today's forecasts prove accurate - the forecast downgrade could potentially exacerbate. See why we're concerned about Zimmer Biomet Holdings' balance sheet by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

