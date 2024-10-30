Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $249.1 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $162.7 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $353.2 million or $1.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $1.824 billion from $1.753 billion last year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $249.1 Mln. vs. $162.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.23 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.824 Bln vs. $1.753 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.95 - $8.05

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.