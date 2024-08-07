Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $242.8 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $209.6 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $415.0 million or $2.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $1.942 billion from $1.869 billion last year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $242.8 Mln. vs. $209.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.18 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.942 Bln vs. $1.869 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.00 - $8.15

